LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.55% to $2267.50, copper price down by 0.10% to $8984.00, lead price down by 0.63% to $1978.00, nickel price down by 0.83% to $16678.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $25798.00, zinc price down by 0.74% to $2828.00, molybdenum price stood at $24692.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.