Chief of General of Armed Forces meets with families of captured and missing servicemen

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan met on April 9 with the families of servicemen who have been declared missing or have been captured by Azerbaijan during the recent war, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

During the meeting Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan presented details from the ongoing search operations, answered to their questions. He assured that all issues voiced are under the spotlight of the country’s military-political leadership and also within the jurisdiction of the defense ministry, adding that the maximum is being done to ensure the return of captured servicemen, reveal the fates of missing soldiers, find and identify the bodies.

An agreement has been reached to regularly hold such meetings.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan