Putin, Erdoğan discuss settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, inter alia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Kremlin.

‘’Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highly assessed Russia’s steps for ensuring the further stabilization of the situation, and the continuous implementation of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 trilateral statements. Vladimir Putin informed the Turkish president about the results of the recent talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders. Both sides expressed opinion about necessity to activate works for the restoration of transport infrastructures in the Southern Caucasus’’, reads the press release of the Kremlin.