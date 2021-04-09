Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-04-21

YEREVAN, 9 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 April, USD exchange rate down by 4.58 drams to 532.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.00 drams to 633.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.90 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 8.32 drams to 729.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 42.98 drams to 30070.44 drams. Silver price up by 2.23 drams to 433.88 drams. Platinum price down by 491.07 drams to 20949.1 drams.