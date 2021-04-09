Converse Bank. New campaign for women

The spring holidays are at full swing in Converse Bank. The Bank, in cooperation with its commercial retail partner Hermitage, comes up with a new surprise.

Converse Bank’s female Mastercard holders can enjoy 10% cashback for their noncash purchases, including online, from the 11 stores of Hermitage in Yerevan,Stepanakert and regions of Armenia.

Women who are not our Bank’s customers, can still benefit from this offer by obtaining a Woman's Card payment card, at 0 AMD annual account service fee throughout the card’s validity period.

Visa Pay Sticker or Visa mini-FOB (with its accessory) will be gifted to cardholders who have made noncash purchases in the amount of AMD 300,001 and above during the campaign at AMD 0 service fee throughout the card’s entire validity period.

The campaign is effective from April 8 to April 12, inclusively.

