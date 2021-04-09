PM Pashinyan extends condolences over death of philanthropist Hirair Hovnanian

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences over the death of Armenian-American philanthropist and entrepreneur Hirair Hovnanian, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur Hirair Hovnanian.

His role in the development of Armenia and Artsakh is invaluable. He will always remain in the bright memories of our people with his patriotic activities both as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Dozens of projects have been implemented with the efforts of Mr. Hovnanian aimed at the recovery of the disaster zone, the construction of Goris-Stepanakert highway, the creation of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the solution of numerous socio-economic problems facing our people and the protection of Armenia’s and Artsakh’s interests abroad.

The renowned benefactor will always remain as a dignified son of the Armenian people, whose activity has been directed for the progress and development of the Homeland.

I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Hovnanian’s family, relatives, partners and every Armenian in general.

Rest in peace, dear philanthropist”, reads the PM’s letter.

Hirair Hovnanian was aged 91. He was the founding benefactor of the Armenian Assembly of America and member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan