UK’s Prince Philip dead at 99

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prince Philip, the UK Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced on April 9.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the Buckingham Palace said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen. 

 

