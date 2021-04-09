Russian State Duma Chairman to meet with Armenia's Speaker of Parliament and Uzbekistan's Senate Chair

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Viacheslav Volodin will meet with the delegations led by the Speakers of Parliament of Armenia and Uzbekistan next week.

“International meetings are planned for next week. The delegations of the parliaments of Armenia and Uzbekistan led by the Speakers will visit the State Duma”, Mr. Volodin told reporters today. “During the meetings with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Speaker of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva we will continue the dialogue over the development of inter-parliamentary relations”, he added.

The State Duma press service reported that the meeting with Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan is scheduled on April 13.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan