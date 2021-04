Defense Ministry denies media reports on arrival of “Azerbaijani-Turkish delegation”

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the information published by news outlets which reported that an “Azerbaijani-Turkish delegation” arrived in Yerevan on April 8.

“The information published in the press claiming that an Azerbaijani-Turkish delegation arrived in Yerevan on April 8 is false,” the ministry said.

