Benefactor Hirair Hovnanian dead at 91
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American philanthropist Hirair Hovnanian, the founding benefactor of the Armenian Assembly of America and member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, passed away at the age of 91.
Other details weren’t immediately available.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
