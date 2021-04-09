Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Benefactor Hirair Hovnanian dead at 91

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American philanthropist Hirair Hovnanian, the founding benefactor of the Armenian Assembly of America and member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, passed away at the age of 91.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

