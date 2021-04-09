Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Armenian President, US Ambassador discuss current agenda of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The current agenda of the bilateral relations was discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian President and the US Ambassador also exchanged views over the international and regional issues.

