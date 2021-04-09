More bodies of war casualties retrieved in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams found 7 remains of war casualties in Jrakan region. Another two remains – presumably from Talish, were transferred by Azerbaijani authorities to Artsakh.

The Artsakh Interior Ministry said that medical examinations are set to identify the bodies of the servicemen.

Search operations for bodies of the war casualties started on November 13, 2020. Since then, a total of 1539 bodies were found or transferred by Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan