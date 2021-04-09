LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.95% to $2280.00, copper price up by 0.21% to $8993.00, lead price up by 0.76% to $1990.50, nickel price up by 0.52% to $16818.00, tin price down by 0.17% to $25830.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $2849.00, molybdenum price stood at $24692.00, cobalt price down by 0.50% to $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.