Return of POWs again delayed – comment by Office of Deputy PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The return of POWs, unfortunately, is again delayed, since the adversary does not implement the 8th point of the November 9 trilateral declaration, which is a gross violation of the humanitarian post-war process, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan.

‘’Negotiations under the Russian mediation continue and we hope that the Azerbaijani side will finally respect the declaration and will implement the humanitarian agreement, fostering the establishment of stability in the region’’, reads the comment.