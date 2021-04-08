Russian Prosecutor General departs for Baku from Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov departed from Yerevan to Baku, where he will meet with president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia.

Krasnov today held meetings with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan.

In a meeting with Pashinyan, the Russian Prosecutor General highlighted the full implementation of the 8th point f the November 10, 2020 trilateral declaration, according to which exchange of POWs, hostages and other detainees should take place. Igor Krasnov emphasized that he will spare no efforts for the solution of the issue.