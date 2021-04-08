Weightlifter Karen Avagyan becomes Champion of Europe
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian weightlifting team Karen Avagyan became the champion of the European Championship, and Andranik Karapetyan ranked 3rd.
ARMENPRESS reports Avagyan became the European champion with the result of 375 kg, Revaz Davitadze from Georgia ranked 2nd, and Andranik Karapetyan with the result of 365 kg ranked third in the European Championship.
