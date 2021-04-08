RF Prosecutor General says will spare no efforts for solving POWs issue meeting with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, who is in Armenia on a working visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan welcomed the visit of the Russian Prosecutor General to Yerevan and expressed confidence that it will foster the future development and strengthening of relations between the Prosecutor's Offices of the two countries. Pashinyan highlighted the close cooperation between the two law enforcement bodies for fighting against crime and withstanding the existing challenges. PM Pashinyan highly appreciated Igor Krasnov’s efforts for returning the Armenian POWs, hostages and other detainees from Azerbaijan for which PM Pashinyan handed a certificate of appreciation to him.

The Russian Prosecutor General thanked the PM for the appreciation and noted that the cooperation with the Armenian partners is trustworthy. According to Igor Krasnov, the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the two countries are in constant touch, which fosters the effective cooperation for the fight against crime. The Russian Prosecutor General highlighted the full implementation of the 8th point f the November 10, 2020 trilateral declaration, according to which exchange of POWs, hostages and other detainees should take place. Igor Krasnov emphasized that he will spare no efforts for the solution of the issue.

Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government attaches special importance to the continuous development of long-term strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation and in that sense effectively assessed the results of the negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 7.