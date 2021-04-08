Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Armenian Ambassador, Russian Deputy FM discuss situation in NK

Armenian Ambassador, Russian Deputy FM discuss situation in NK

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin received Ambassador of Armenia Vardan Toghanyan on April 8, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian MFA informed.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh, focusing on the humanitarian assistance to the war-affected civilian population and urgent issues necessary for the restoration of the peaceful life, including with the involvement of the international humanitarian organizations.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration