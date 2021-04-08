Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-04-21

YEREVAN, 8 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.78 drams to 537.36 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 637.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.97 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.22 drams to 738.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 70.27 drams to 30027.46 drams. Silver price down by 0.33 drams to 431.65 drams. Platinum price up by 376.15 drams to 21440.17 drams.