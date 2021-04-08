President Harutyunyan highlights importance of assistance programs provided by Armenia to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met today with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The private talk was followed by an extended-format meeting during which they exchanged views on issues relating to the house-building, infrastructure restoration works in Artsakh which are being conducted by the support of the Armenian government, the compensation for citizen’s mobile and real estate damaged by the recent war.

President Harutyunyan attached great importance to the assistance programs for Artsakh, noting that the successful overcoming of post-war challenges highly depends on their results.

The meeting was attended by State Minister of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan, members of the Armenian government, Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan