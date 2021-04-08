Armenian, Russian Prosecutor Generals sign statement over cooperation development

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan and Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov signed a joint statement in Yerevan over the cooperation development plans between the Armenian and Russian prosecutions, Head of the PR department at the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan said on Facebook.

She informed that the statement aims at raising the qualification of prosecutors and strengthening the partnership in numerous directions.

