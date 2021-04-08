Situation over Artsakh was one of key points of my discussions with Russian President – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today met with President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in the Office of Government. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Arayik Harutyunyan runs as follows,

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: Mr. President, I am pleased to see you. We have been working hard on a daily basis to reinstate normal life in Artsakh after the 44-day war, and I can state now that we have implemented large-scale projects during this time. We have already launched joint projects worth tens of billions of drams. In this context, I would like to highlight the decision on implementing a 110 billion drams program for construction of housing and infrastructure in Artsakh through the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. In fact, if completed within three years, the program will be comparable with all the programs implemented in Artsakh so far, and perhaps even a little more.

This is a good opportunity to share with you the results and impressions of my trip to Moscow. Of course, the situation in and around Artsakh was one of the most important points of my discussions with the President of Russia, and I consider it very important to share the content of our discussion with you.

AR President Araik Harutyunyan: Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister. I would like to record and repeat that we worked on a daily basis not only during the war, but also in the post-war period. We managed not only to implement important social programs, but also to work out clear-cut plans for the future.

In this regard, I would like to note that I am satisfied with what we discussed together, what is being documented and implemented in parallel. I would also like to emphasize the importance of further action in the security sphere and in the political space, especially as regards the status of Karabakh, where our efforts should be coordinated well enough to be funneled along the same channel.

In this context, we attached great importance to your visit to Moscow, considering of paramount importance the role of the Russian Federation, especially the personal contribution of the President of Russia in terms of ensuring peace in Karabakh in the post-war period.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: It should be noted that the Russian peacekeepers are the main actors in ensuring security and stability in the region. In this regard, I must emphasize that the peacekeepers’ activity is quite effective, and we should express hope and confidence that it will be carried on with the same effectiveness.