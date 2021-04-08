‘We must hold discussions over future structure of Armed Forces’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. We must hold discussions over the future structure of our Armed Forces, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Also, in connection with the principles of military service, how professional the Army should be, to what extent it should rely on conscripts and to what extent it should rely on professionals”, the PM said, adding: “We need to discuss these issues very deeply and seriously and make decisions”.

