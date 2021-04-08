‘Quite a great interest among public towards COVID-19 vaccines’, Armenian healthcare minister says

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia received the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus at night – 15,000 doses for 7500 people, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, stating that this vaccine as well like AstraZeneca will be used for the vaccination of people who are at risk.

“The preference will be given to the medics of coronavirus-designated centers, the patients having chronic diseases and the people aged over 65. The talks with the directors of clinics in Yerevan and the provinces have shown that there is quite a great interest among the public towards the vaccine”, the minister said.

She stated that the government does everything for other people as well to be able to be included in the vaccination process. “However, as of now even the developed countries are firstly vaccinating the people who are at risk”, she noted.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan