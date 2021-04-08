Pashinyan congratulates Slovakia’s PM on appointment

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to Eduard Heger on his appointment as Prime Minister of Slovakia, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“On behalf of the government of Armenia and myself personally, please, accept my warm congratulations and wishes on your appointment as Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Armenia highly values the constant development of the relations with friendly Slovakia in all spheres of bilateral interest.

I am sure that the relations between Armenia and Slovakia, which are based on the friendship and mutual sympathy between the two peoples, will continue deepening and strengthening both at the bilateral and multilateral levels for the benefit of our peoples.

By using this chance I wish you achievements, and to the good people of Slovakia – welfare and peace”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan