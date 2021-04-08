Armenia’s minister of education and his deputy pay working visit to Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education, science, culture and sport Vahram Dumanyan and his deputy Karen Giloyan have paid a four-day working visit to Russia on April 8, the ministry told Armenpress.

Meetings with the representatives of the respective fields are scheduled.

The Armenian minister will have a working discussion with Russian minister of science and higher education Valery Falkov.

The Armenian officials will also attend the Europe Weightlifting Championship in Moscow, in which Armenia is represented by 14 athletes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan