Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, head of the PR department at the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan said on Facebook.

“Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan welcomed the Russian Prosecutor General at the Zvartnots airport”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan