Armenian government plans to grant pardon to pre-war draft evaders

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to grant pardon to draft evaders.

The Cabinet approved the bill on Granting Pardon to Persons who Evaded Enlistment or Alternative Service, Musters or Mobilization. But the pardon will only be granted to those who evaded service before September 27, 2020 – the day when the 2020 Artsakh War began, and who are above the age of 27 (35 for reserve officers).

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said the government made the decision in order to enable draft evaders to “contribute to the economic, social, spiritual and cultural development” of the country. He said the decision was made upon the principle of solidarity.

Those who are fugitives under the respective article of the penal code will also be granted pardon.

The bill will be submitted to parliament for approval.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan