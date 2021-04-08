Armenia’s Tavush province has new governor

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian government Hayk Ghalumyan has been appointed Governor of Tavush province.

The respective decision was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

Ghalumyan thanked for the trust and stated that he will make all efforts for the economic development of the province.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the new governor, wishing all the best.

Previously Hayk Ghalumyan was serving as acting Mayor of Ijevan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan