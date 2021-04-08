LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $2258.50, copper price down by 0.05% to $8974.50, lead price up by 0.46% to $1975.50, nickel price up by 0.99% to $16731.00, tin price down by 0.09% to $25874.00, zinc price down by 0.19% to $2827.50, molybdenum price up by 0.45% to $24692.00, cobalt price stood at $50000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.