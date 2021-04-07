Armen Sarkissian, Jonathan Lacôte discuss Armenian-French relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on April 7.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, during the meeting the sides referred to the current agenda of the Armenian-French relations, including to the prospects of developing cooperation in economy and particularly in the technological sphere.

Sarkissian and Lacôte exchanged views on international and regional issues.