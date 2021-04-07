Putin confident Armenia and Russa will soon restore trade turnover volumes

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured in a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan that the trade turnover volumes that have declined because of the coronavirus pandemic will be restored.

‘’I am confident in the near future we will not only be able to restore that volume, but also move forward. I see that the inter-agency commission actively works from both sides. You actively support the activities of that commission and the Russian Deputy PM periodically visits Yerevan'', ARMENPRESS reports Putin as saying.

The Russian President also referred to the issues of opening trade-economic and transport communications in the post-war period, as a result of which, according to Putin, Armenia will get new development opportunities.

PM Pashinyan thanked Putin for the invitation and emphasized that such meetings are very important for discussing various issues. Pashinyan also welcomed the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, which has become a key factor for regional stability and security.