Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-04-21

YEREVAN, 7 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.47 drams to 536.58 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.60 drams to 637.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.92 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.50 drams to 741.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 402.45 drams to 30097.73 drams. Silver price up by 13.66 drams to 431.98 drams. Platinum price up by 436.20 drams to 21064.02 drams.