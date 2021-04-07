Pashinyan, Putin to discuss bilateral agenda, implementation of NK statement at Moscow meeting – Kremlin spox

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit today, will discuss issues relating to the bilateral agenda, the integration processes and the implementation of the trilateral joint statement over Nagorno Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“The inter-governmental commission is working actively, from our side the chairman of the commission is deputy prime minister Overchuk. There is a talk also about the integration processes as we are in close economic partnership both with Armenia and within the CIS, the EAEU and the CSTO. And of course, the issue on how the trilateral joint statement over Karabakh is being implemented, how the peaceful life is going on in the region, the development and unblocking of transportation infrastructure will be discussed”, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan