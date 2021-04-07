Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

Pashinyan in Moscow for Putin meeting

MOSCOW, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Moscow where he is scheduled to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 “The leaders of the two countries will discuss issues of strategic significance on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, particularly trade-economic ties, energy, security, strategic investments, healthcare. The agenda of the meeting also includes issues which concern the implementation and process of the terms stipulated in the [2020] November 9 trilateral statement, and issues of humanitarian nature,” Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a statement on social media.

