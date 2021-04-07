Poland to provide new humanitarian aid to Armenia for fighting COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Grigoryan thanked Poland for the support provided to Armenia in fighting coronavirus and introduced him on the current situation in the country caused by the pandemic and the recent war, as well as the government’s efforts on solving humanitarian and socio-economic problems.

The sides discussed the opportunities of developing the economic relations between the two countries. In this context the Ambassador expressed the readiness of the Polish government to expand the economic cooperation with Armenia.

The Ambassador informed the deputy PM about the new humanitarian aid for fighting COVID-19 which will arrive in Armenia in mid-April. The Ambassador also informed about the assistance provided to the displaced residents of Artsakh, which, he added, will be provided through an international NGO.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan