Armenian, Russian ministers of defense discuss military cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu held a telephone conversation on April 7 and discussed issues of Armenian-Russian military cooperation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

A broad circle of issues related to the activity of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia and the Armenian-Russian joint troops was discussed, as well as the large-scale reforms which have started in the Armenian military, and the solution of security issues in the Syunik Province.

Harutyunyan and Shoygu also discussed the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan