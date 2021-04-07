Ombudsman congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, his Office told Armenpress.

“Dear women,

Congratulations to all of you on April 7th — Motherhood and Beauty Day.

Thanks to you, our country is standing today, in true sense of my words.

Your cherished charm and unique beauty is in your educating and nurturing our future creative and patriotic devotees.

May your beauty always be eternal!

With the high protection of, and with equality of women's rights, the foundations of the state are strengthened. Contradictory perceptions are simply unfounded fears and stereotypes”.