Armenian military’s Chief of General Staff visits eastern border

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the military bases deployed in the eastern direction of the country and inspected the readiness level of the military personnel, the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

The Lt. General also visited a combat position of a military base of 2nd Army Corps and inspected the operational situation, the conditions of combat shift service, ongoing engineering and reinforcement works in the frontline at the given part of the border.

Lt. General Davtyan instructed the commanders of the units to further raise the level of physical, combat readiness and morale of the personnel.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan