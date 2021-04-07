Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh continues searching for the remains of war casualties in the Jrakan region on April 7.

On April 6, no bodies were found during search operations in Hadrut.

So far, a total of 1529 bodies were found since the ceasefire was signed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration