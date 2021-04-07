Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh continues searching for the remains of war casualties in the Jrakan region on April 7.
On April 6, no bodies were found during search operations in Hadrut.
So far, a total of 1529 bodies were found since the ceasefire was signed.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
