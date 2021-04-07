Protection of women’s rights among government’s priorities – Deputy PM Avinyan addresses message

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has addressed a message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, his Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“April 7 is one of the national holidays of the Armenian calendar which has highlighted the role of a woman in the Armenian public for centuries. This supposes a high responsibility while conducting the policy of ensuring women’s complete and inclusive participation to the public life, protecting and promoting their rights.

As Chairman of the Council on Women Affairs in Armenia, I reaffirm that the protection of women’s rights and the elimination of discrimination against women and girls are among the fundamental priorities of the Armenian government. With this commitment I congratulate mothers, women and girls on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, wishing good health and smile”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan