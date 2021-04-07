Coronavirus cases worldwide up 5% in past week

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. More than 4 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 5% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva on Wednesday, reports TASS.

Mortality increased by 11%, as over 71,000 deaths were registered in the reported period, according to the global organization’s figures.

Between March 29 and April 4, the global organization has been informed about 4,038,292 new cases all over the world, and 71,355 deaths. As of April 4, a total of 130,459,184 cases and 2,842,325 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable growth in cases was registered in Southeast Asia (up 36%), Western Pacific (up 25%), and Eastern Mediterranean (up 10%).

Mortality increased in Southeast Asia (up 46%), North and South America (up 15%), Eastern Mediterranean (up 7%), Western Pacific (up 5%), Europe (up 2%), but at the same time declined by 20% in Africa.

In the past seven days, over 1.6 million people contracted the infection in Europe, over 24,000 died. The number of cases in North and South America increased by over 1.3 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 37,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered over 592,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, over 4,000 patients died.

India accounts for the majority of cases registered between March 29 and April 4 (513,000 cases), followed by Brazil (also over 513,000 new cases), the United States (over 444,000), Turkey (over 265,000), France (over 244,000), Poland (over 187,000), Italy (over 137,000), Germany (over 112,000), Ukraine (over 101,000), Argentina (over 82,000), Iran (over 73,000) and Russia (over 61,000).