Pashinyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear mothers, daughters and sisters,

Dear women,

I sincerely congratulate you on the Motherhood and Beauty Day.

We have been celebrating this day in a difficult period for two years in a row: firstly the pandemic, then the war against Artsakh kept all of us in alarm and pain. At this difficult time you are capable to encourage your families, relatives and each other with your strength and energy, and stay firm yourselves, by bearing all the burden of the current problems and difficulties be it at home, battlefield, hospital, educational facility or in a working environment where you are conducting an activity.

Dear mothers, I bow my head before you for the upbringing and education you give to your children, to the deserved citizens of our country.

I specifically bow before the mothers, sisters and daughters of our heroes fallen at the Artsakh Wars.

I understand that nothing can comfort you, but I am sure that it is the strong, flourishing, self-confident and developing Homeland that should heal your wounds.

I send words of consolation to the mothers, spouses, daughters and sisters of all our captured compatriots. We have done and do everything possible for returning our brothers back home. I remember with regret that there is still a woman among our captured compatriots, and let my pain become a strength for her and all our captured compatriots to jointly overcome this trial.

Dear women, I am sure that we will be able to restore our country jointly, working for developing Armenia and Artsakh”, the message reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan