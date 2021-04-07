President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear mothers, sisters, grandmothers, women and daughters,

Usually, we are addressing our congratulations and sincere words of gratitude to you on this day, wishing you to always be healthy and happy, that your homes are filled with peace.

However, today the contradictory feelings exist in our souls: on the one hand, the pain, the sufferings which are impossible to mitigate with any word, and on the other hand – the imperative of finding a new strength and surviving.

Today, I first of all bow my head for all those mothers, sisters and daughters whose beloved ones have fallen for the defense of the Homeland, before those who are still waiting for their beloved ones. Let your dreams become true.

Dear women in Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora,

The Armenian woman has always been distinguished with her tenacity, wisdom and unconditional dedication. God bless you and your families”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan