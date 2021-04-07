United States provides additional $1,000,000 to support vaccination efforts in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $1,000,000 to support the efforts of the Government of Armenia to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bringing USAID’s total funding to date to combat COVID-19 to more than $11 million, the USAID told Armenpress.

This includes emergency funding to address immediate health needs and efforts to address the secondary and tertiary impacts of the pandemic on democratic development and economic growth. USAID is awarding the funds to UNICEF to provide targeted technical assistance to support and ensure effective implementation of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Armenia, in accordance with the National Deployment Vaccination Plan.

Lynne M. Tracy, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, stated: “Throughout the pandemic, the United States has partnered with Armenia in its fight against COVID-19. Through this new assistance, we will continue working together to overcome COVID-19 and prepare for future public health threats.”

The United States has worked closely with Armenia throughout the duration of the pandemic to protect public health and strengthen the response to COVID-19. This cooperation includes: providing funding to strengthen laboratory capacity and management of severe cases; securing essential equipment; supporting vulnerable households and children; bolstering the Government of Armenia’s crisis communications; enhancing emergency preparedness and response; and promoting resilience and economic stability through grants to small businesses, civil society, and media.

The United States continues to demonstrate its global leadership in public health and humanitarian assistance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, building on the more than $140 billion in U.S. Government support for global health programs and increasing the capacity of local healthcare systems since 2001.