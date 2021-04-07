Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 April:

The price of aluminum up by 1.43% to $2268.50, copper price up by 2.45% to $8979.00, lead price down by 0.05% to $1966.50, nickel price up by 3.23% to $16567.00, tin price up by 2.76% to $25897.00, zinc price up by 1.85% to $2833.00, molybdenum price stood at $24582.00, cobalt price stood at $50000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

