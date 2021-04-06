PM Pashiyan assures people will establish legitimate power with their free expression of will

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held in a way that there will be no need to appeal, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Ria Novosti.

He said that the early parliamentary elections scheduled on June 20 will show who enjoys the trust of the citizens.

Pashinyan noted that they will present to the people a program that will address security, development and welfare issues.

''I am confident that our public will be able to establish a legitimate power'', Pashinyan said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the elections of 2018 when he was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, were unique for the reason that for the first time since 1996 the elections in Armenia were not appealed at the Constitutional Court''.

''We were able to ensure fully transparent, free and fair elections, the results of which were accepted by everyone. Those elections were also highly assessed by international observer institutions. I am confident that the upcoming elections will again be held at a high level. I am confident that this time again our people will establish a legitimate power by their free expression of will. We are able to ensure elections that will have no need for appealing'', PM Pashiyan said.