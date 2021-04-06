PM Pashinyan highlights development of relations with Russia as priority for Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The development of relations with Russia was and remains one of the priorities of the Government of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Ria Novosti.

‘’As for the relations with Russia, they were and will be one of the priorities of the Government of Armenia and I am confident that the Armenian-Russian relations will further develop in all spheres based on the mutual trust between our peoples and centuries-old friendly relations’’, Pashinyan said.