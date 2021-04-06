Court acquits Robert Kocharyan, Yuri Khachaturov, Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan published the decision on the application of the defense party to terminate the criminal prosecution against the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan under Article 300․1 of the Criminal Code. ARMENPRESS reports judge Anna Danibekyan announced that the Court has decided to suspend the criminal prosecution against Robert Kocharyan, Yuri Khachaturov, Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan on the basis of absence of the case of the crime.

The decision can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.