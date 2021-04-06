Kim Kardashian included in Forbes list of billionaires

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. American TV star, businesswoman Kim Kardashian's net wealth is over 1 billion USD and she has been included in the Forbes list of billionaires.

Still in October Kardashian's wealth was estimated at 780 million USD, but thanks to the production of KKW Beauty cosmetics and Skims underwear, as well as the reality show and a number of investments and deals, she was able to add her wealth, bringing to 1 billion USD.

ARMENPRESS reports at the moment Kardashian ranks 2755th in the Forbes list. The list is led by Jeff Bezos ($ 177 billion), Elon Musk ($ 151 billion) և Bernard Arno and his family ($ 150 billion).